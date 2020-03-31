Wells Fargo expects Dollar General to outperform

Mar. 31, 2020 7:58 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)DGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Wells Fargo says the massive government stimulus program in response to COVID-19 will be a key comparable sales driver for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) that should boost Q2 and possibly beyond.
  • Analyst Edward Kelly and team also point to Dollar General's focus on consumables, small pack sizes and leverage to the consumer tradedown. "DG is about as defensive as it gets and looks attractively priced, in our view, especially compared to many of its more exposed peers that may be seeing temporary benefit from current top-line dynamics," he writes.
  • The firm moves to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight and hikes its price target to $175.
  • Shares of Dollar General are up 0.50% premarket to $147.50.
