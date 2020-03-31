Xenia Hotels can't assure that three announced deals will close

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) can't assure that any of three asset sales it previously announced will be completed due to overall economic uncertainty and volatility in the financial markets.

Amends agreement to sell the Renaissance Austin Hotel for $100.5M to extend closing until April 16, 2020 and authorized release of $2M deposit held in escrow to the company.

Reports no change to the timing or terms of its agreement to sell a seven-hotel portfolio for $483M; the buyer continues to have a $20M non-refundable deposit at risk if the transaction falls through.

Extends closing of the sale of the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center for $155M until July 31, 2020. The buyer has a $7.75M non-refundable deposit at risk if the transaction doesn't close.

As for updates on Xenia's operations, 24 of its hotels and resorts have temporarily suspended operations.

Previously declared Q1 dividend will be paid on April 15; expects to suspend dividend for the rest of the year.

Expects to reduce corporate full-year cash G&A expense by over 20%, or ~$5M, primarily resulting from lower executive incentive compensation, as well as a reduction in other costs.

Is canceling or deferring ~$50M of 2020 capex, representing a 40% cut.

Drew remaining $340M on its $500M senior unsecured revolving credit facility on March 17, 2020.