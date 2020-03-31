Bausch Health's SSD formulation of Xifaxan efficacious in serious liver disorder

Topline data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating a soluble solid dispersion (SSD) formulation of Bausch Health Companies' (NYSE:BHC) immediate-release Xifaxan (rifaximin), combined with standard-of-care treatment with lactulose, in patients with overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) showed a treatment benefit.

Patients receiving 40 mg twice daily showed a statistically significant separation from placebo in terms of median time to OHE resolution (21.2 hours vs. 62.7 hours), the primary endpoint.

CEO Joseph Papa says, "The topline results of this study will help inform further research on potential new indications for rifaximin using this formulation."

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at a future scientific meeting.