Diamondback Energy trims 2020 production outlook

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) revises its 2020 production guidance to 295K-310K boe/day from its previous forecast of 310K-325K boe/day, a ~5% reduction at the midpoint.

Forecast 2020 oil production of 183K-193K boe/day is 3.5% lower than Q4 oil output of 195K bbl/day.

The company maintains its $1.5B-$1.9B capital spending plan for 2020 as outlined on March 19.

After returning from a 1-3 month frac holiday, Diamondback says it plans to operate 3-5 completion crews and complete 170-200 gross wells with a ~10K ft. average lateral length in 2020.

Diamondback says nearly all of its anticipated 2020 production is now hedged and has built downside protection in 2021 to prepare for lower-for-longer oil prices.