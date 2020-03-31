Tremont Mortgage guts dividend to 1 cent per share

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) slashes its quarterly dividend to 1 cent per share of common stock from 22 cents, a move that help preserve up to $5.2M of capital this year.

As of March 31, 2020, TRMT has ~$297M in aggregate loan commitments consisting of a diverse portfolio by asset class and geography of 14 first mortgage whole loans, none of which to date have defaulted or resulted in forbearance.

TRMT expects borrowers’ business plans will take longer to execute than initially planned and the company may have borrowers unable to pay debt service as scheduled.

TRMT is in talks with each borrower on a continuous basis to assess the needs and health of each of the underlying assets while also monitoring TRMT’s own liquidity position.

It's also in active dialogue with Citibank, N.A., its sole repurchase agreement lender.