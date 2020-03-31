Wells Fargo plays the long game with RH

Wells Fargo is taking a long-term, post-pandemic view on RH (NYSE:RH).

The firm thinks RH said enough with its earnings report and business update to reinstall confidence.

"In our view, RH’s real estate transformation, luxury positioning and global aspirations affirm its spot among the most intriguing LT retail growth stories in our coverage universe. While trends likely worsen before they improve, we see an attractive LT entry point for investors with the luxury of time and patience."

Wells reiterates an Overweight rating on RH and assigns a new price target of $130. The sell-side in general hasn't caught up with RH as the average PT still stands at $178.76 even though the average rating is Neutral.