Western Digital target cut on NAND uncertainty

Stifel cuts Western Digital's (NASDAQ:WDC) target from $70 to $64 and maintains a Buy rating.
Analyst Patrick Ho cites the "uncertain" NAND demand trends for H2, saying "there could be a digestion period in the NAND flash market if we head into a recession scenario."
Ho also thinks data center spending could be delayed until next year, but he sees these issues as already priced into WDC's share price.
Western Digital shares are down 0.9% pre-market to $43.13. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Now read: Western Digital: Strong Value »