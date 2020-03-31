Western Digital target cut on NAND uncertainty

Stifel cuts Western Digital's (NASDAQ:WDC) target from $70 to $64 and maintains a Buy rating.

Analyst Patrick Ho cites the "uncertain" NAND demand trends for H2, saying "there could be a digestion period in the NAND flash market if we head into a recession scenario."

Ho also thinks data center spending could be delayed until next year, but he sees these issues as already priced into WDC's share price.