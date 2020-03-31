Victory Capital fixes interest rate on $450M of term loan balance
Mar. 31, 2020 8:19 AM ETVictory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR)VCTRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) executes a floating-to-fixed interest rate swap to effectively fix the interest rate at 3.465% on $450M of its outstanding term loan, locking in its interest rate on almost half of the company's total debt.
- Fixes the interest rate on 49% of Victory's $914M outstanding balance through the term loan's maturity in 2026.
- Due to voluntarily accelerating prepayments, all principal payment commitments have been satisfied through maturity.
- There were no changes made to any terms and the company’s committed $100M revolver remains undrawn.