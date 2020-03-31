VBI Vaccines +26% premarket on potential candidate against coronavirus

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) has collaborated with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), to develop a pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate, targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome.

The collaboration will combine VBI’s eVLP technology platform, and coronavirus antigens with the NRC’s COVID-19 antigens and assay development capabilities to identify the most immunogenic vaccine candidate for further development.

Under the terms of the agreement, the NRC and VBI will collaborate to evaluate and select the optimal vaccine candidate.

Following IND-enabling pre-clinical studies, VBI believes that study materials could be available in Q4.