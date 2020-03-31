EyeGate Pharma up 71% premarket on positive dry eye data

Thinly traded nano cap EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) jumps 71% premarket on increased volume in reaction to positive data from an investigator-masked 20-subject (40 eyes) study comparing its Ocular Bandage Gel (OBG) eye drop to Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) Refresh Preservative-Free Lubricant in patients with dry eye (each participant received one of the treatments in each eye).

The company says OBG outperformed Refresh in terms of central corneal region staining, high order ocular aberrations and best corrected visual acuity.

OBG is a proprietary cross-linked version of hyaluronic acid designed to stay on the corneal surface longer.

CEO Stephen From says the company plans to meet with the FDA to confirm that central corneal staining will be an appropriate endpoint for a pivotal study.