Harmony Gold sees little production during South African lockdown

Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) says all nine of its underground mines in South Africa have ceased mining and are now on care and maintenance amid the country's 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Harmony's Kalgold open-pit mining operation continues to mine and treat its ore at a reduced rate.

The miner expects to produce only 650-700 kg of gold in the country during the lockdown, and all exploration and capital projects have been suspended.

In Papua New Guinea, Harmony says Hidden Valley will continue to mine in line with its plan subject to any government directives in response to Covid-19.