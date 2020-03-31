Ralph Lauren updates on COVID-19 response
Mar. 31, 2020 8:28 AM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)RLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) says it's starting the production of 250K masks and 25K isolation gowns for donation to the medical community.
- During the temporary closure of its North American and European distribution centers, the company conducted extensive deep cleanings and implemented enhanced health and safety protocols, including social distancing on-site and staggered work shifts and break schedules.
- Ralph Lauren expects distribution center operations to re-open on April 1, at which time Ralph Lauren will resume normal shipping of digital and select wholesale orders.
- On the financial front, Ralph Lauren says it held $1.9B in cash at the end of FQ3. The company is carefully managing its expense structure across all key areas of spending, reducing or delaying capital expenditures and drew down $475M from its global credit facility. Share repurchases have been halted.
- Source: Press Release