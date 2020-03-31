Argus upgrades HP on valuation, remote work benefits

Argus Research upgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) from Hold to Buy for the immediate term with a $25 target.

Analyst James Kelleher cites the recent sell-off, which "overstates any loss of business during the pandemic period."

The analyst says HP is seeing strong PC and printer demand due to the coronavirus-related remote work shift. Remote work might remain more common after the pandemic passes, which would continue to benefit HP.

Argus maintains a Buy long-term rating on HP. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.