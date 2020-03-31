Kiniksa Pharma's mavrilimumab shows treatment response in COVID-19 patients; shares up 39% premarket

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) announces early evidence of treatment response with mavrilimumab, an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody, in a treatment protocol in patients with severe coronavirus 2019 pneumonia and hyperinflammation.

The objective was to reduce incidence of progression of acute respiratory failure, the need of mechanical ventilation, and the transfer to the intensive care unit.

All 6 patients treated with mavrilimumab showed resolution of fever and did not progress to mechanical ventilation.

The company plans to evaluate a Phase 2/3 clinical development program pending regulatory feedback and data from treatment experiences.

Kiniksa and its collaborators are planning to commence investigator-initiated studies in parallel.