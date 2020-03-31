Guess pulls the furloughing lever

Guess (NYSE:GES) says all stores throughout the U.S. and Canada will remain closed until further notice due to the pandemic.

The retailer is furloughing all of its U.S. and Canada store associates starting April 2 and 50% of its U.S. and Canada corporate associates. Most of the associates at its distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada will also be furloughed. Guess is also implementing temporary tiered salary reductions for all management level corporate employees in the U.S., ranging from 15% at lower levels to 70% for CEO Carlos Alberini and Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano.

Guess is following in the path of most mall retailers in furloughing employees.

GES -4.70% premarket to $6.49.

Source: Press Release