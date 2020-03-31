PayPal waives some fees, to defer some loan repayments

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is waiving certain fees and will be deferring repayments on business loans for small business customers most affected by COVID-19.

PayPal slips 1.1% in premarket trading.

On business loans and cash advances, customers can request to defer repayment with no additional cost.

PayPal is waiving chargeback fees for merchants if their customer files a dispute with a credit card issuer through at least April 30, 2020.

Also waiving fees to instantly withdraw money from a PayPal business account to a bank account, Mastercard Debit or Visa Debit card through at least April 30, 2020.

Is extending the window in which merchants must respond to a customer dispute from 10 to 20 days through at least April 30, 2020.

PayPal, in partnership with Mastercard, is doubling the instant cash back reward on eligible purchases made with the PayPal Business Debit Mastercard beginning April 1 through at least April 30, 2020.