Imperial Oil to cut total 2020 spending by C$1B

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) says it will cut its full-year planned capital spending by C$500M (US$351M), or ~30%, and suspend share buybacks to cushion the impact of plunging oil prices.

The company now expects full-year capex of C$1.1B-C$1.2B vs. its previous forecast of C$1.6B-C$1.7B.

Additionally, Imperial says it has identified opportunities to cut operating expenses by $500M from 2019 levels.

Imperial says it has identified scope reductions for the planned Q2 turnaround at the Sarnia facility, and a planned coker turnaround at Syncrude has been deferred until Q3, while it continues to assess other turnaround activity across the business.

Imperial says the steps it is taking are designed to preserve the strength of its balance sheet while enabling it to maintain dividends to shareholders.