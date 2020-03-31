MUFG Bank FY results to take a hit from Indonesian, Thai units

MUFG Bank (NYSE:MUFG) records extraordinary losses as the value of its holdings of PT Danamon Indonesia and Bank of Ayudhya PCL, a commercial bank in Thailand, both consolidated subsidiaries of MUFG's core banking unit, decline.

MUFG owns 94.1% of Bank Danamon and 76.9% of Bank of Ayudha's common shares.

The market values of both banks’ shares as of March 31, 2020 were down 50% or more from their purchase costs, and MUFG Bank is treating the decrease in stock value as an impairment loss.

The amortization on profits for the full year ending March 31, 2020 is expected to decrease profits by JPY 212.8B ($2.0B) for Bank Danamon and for JPY 130.5B ($1.2B) at Bank of Adyudhya.