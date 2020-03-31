Voting by mail teed up as political hot potato

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says she sees the U.S. moving toward voting by mail in the November election due to the pandemic.

Pelosi would like to see additional funding for the Postal Service to accommodate the plan.

The stance could be supported by public health officials with widespread dissemination of a vaccine not expected by fall, while President Trump earlier this week expressed opposition to states making changes to the early voting period.

Congress has already approved an additional $400M to states for help managing the election during a pandemic.