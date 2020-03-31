ESSA Pharma submits IND for EPI-7386 for prostate cancer

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA to evaluate EPI-7386 in a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The Company also provided a business update as the COVID-19 situation rapidly evolves. To date, the global coronavirus outbreak has not had a material impact on the Company's business operations.

At present, ESSA does not anticipate changes to planned achievement of key clinical milestones in calendar year 2020, but is continuing to monitor the situation.