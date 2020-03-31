NY AG probing Zoom's privacy practices - NYT

New York attorney general Letitia James is looking into the privacy practices of Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), according to The New York Times.

James' office sent Zoom a letter asking about any new security measures implemented to handle the increased traffic and to detect hackers.

The note lists several concerns, including Zoom's slow response to security vulnerabilities "that could enable malicious third parties to, among other things, gain surreptitious access to consumer webcams."

Zoom says it takes user privacy seriously and that it appreciates "the New York attorney general’s engagement on these issues and are happy to provide her with the requested information."