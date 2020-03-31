Delphi Technologies sinks with BorgWarner merger at risk

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) claims Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) materially breached their merger pact when it decided to draw down in full its $500M revolving credit facility without prior written consent from BorgWarner.

BorgWarner says it has the right to terminate the pact if such breach is not cured within 30 days

BWA's statement: "Both BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies continue to believe in the long-term strategic value of the transaction and, at this time, are still working together towards closing the transaction in the second half of 2020. There can be no assurance, however, that BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies will reach a mutually acceptable resolution or that the transaction will close."