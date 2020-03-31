Covid-19-related announcements - healthcare

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) announces "early evidence" of treatment response in COVID-19-related pneumonia and hyperinflammation with antibody mavrilimumab. Shares up 42% premarket.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) inks agreements for $16.5M in financing via at-the-market stock sales. It is working with clinical investigators to accelerate the SIGNAL study evaluating pepinemab in Huntington's disease (206 of 265 subjects have completed 18 months' treatment). Shares up 9% premarket.

BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX) does not expect any delays in its preclinical studies of BICX102. Human studies should launch in early 2021.

Applied BioSciences (OTCQB:APPB) has begun shipping CE-Mark'd Coronavirus Test Kits in the U.S. (detects antibodies in finger-stick samples in under 15 minutes).

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL): clinical trials in Rett syndrome, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are continuing. Topline data from a Phase 2 in Parkinson's dementia to be released mid-year. Contingency plans in place to allow remote/virtual assessment in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's studies (already in place in Rett studies).

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) has extended the expected release of topline data from the Phase 2b X-TOLE study (XEN1101) to H1 2021 due to slower enrollment. It has sufficient cash to fund operations into 2022.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) says clinical trials remain on track. Shares down 1% premarket.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) has launched its initial COVID-19 solutions (Patient and Staff Tracker, Public Health Surveillance and Staff Augmentation Support) and is launching a COVID-19 Registry, Dashboard and Capacity Planning Tool.