Denbury Resources to cut 2020 capex by 44%, proposes reverse split

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) says it will reduce its previously planned 2020 capital budget by ~$80M, or 44%, to $95M-$105M in response to sharply lower oil prices and uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus.

As a result, the company expects that full-year oil and gas production will be reduced by ~3K boe/day from the 54.5K boe/day midpoint of its initial 2020 production estimates.

Denbury also will defer its Cedar Creek Anticline CO2 tertiary flood development project beyond 2020.

The company withdraws all previously outstanding 2020 guidance.

Denbury also will propose a reverse stock split designed to enable it to regain compliance with NYSE listing requirements.