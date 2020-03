HAL, APA among premarket gainers

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) +100% on Q4 results.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) +51% on positive dry eye data.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) +39% as mavrilimumab shows treatment response in Covid-19 patients.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) +31% on data from various animal studies validating the potential of INTASYL technology as a cancer immunotherapy platform for developing novel compounds.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) +28% as lead drug successful in mid-stage NASH study.

ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) +15% on distribution Covid-19 test kit.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) +12% .

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +11% .

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) +11% after locking in fuel prices.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) +11% on deal for relugolix combination outside U.S.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +11% on FY results.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) +9% .

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +9% on update of its Oral Covid-19 Vaccine Program.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) +9% .

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) +7% .

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B) +7% on Q1 operational update.

NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) +7% as progress on Covid-19 Drug encouraging.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) +7% on adopting Short-Term Shareholder Rights Plan.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) +6% .

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) +6% .

Apache (NYSE:APA) +6% .

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +6% .

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) +5% on Q1 operational update.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) +5% .

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) +5% .