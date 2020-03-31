Urban Outfitters goes into cash-preserving mode

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) says its global retail stores will remain temporarily closed until further notice due to the pandemic.

The company is furloughing a substantial number of store, wholesale and home office employees for 60 days beginning on April 1. Impacted employees will continue to receive enrolled benefits during the furlough period.

Other measures put in place by Urban management include borrowing $220M to bolster cash reserves, reducing the capital budget by over $100M by delaying or cancelling projects, adjusting inventory levels by cancelling or delaying many order, suspending the payment of rent temporarily and delay or canceling some planned new store openings.

Source: Press Release