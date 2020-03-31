ArcelorMittal to cut production and costs; postpones AGM

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says it is reducing production and temporarily idling steelmaking and finishing assets due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company says it is either seeing or expects to see a significant decline in industrial activity in many of its operating geographic markets, which is hurting its business.

In order to mitigate the impact of the reduced production, ArcelorMittal says it is implementing "significant measures" to preserve cash and reduce costs in-line with reduced production levels.

The company also has postponed the annual general meeting planned for May 5 to a date still to be determined.