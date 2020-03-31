Hilton Grand Vacations suspends U.S. sales operations and unveils liquidity position

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) to suspend its U.S. sales operations, while sales operations in Japan and South Korea to remain open on a limited basis.

The company has closed several of its resorts and to temporarily pause new reservations at its U.S., Europe, and Barbados resorts through the end of April.

The company collected ~90% of member fees for FY20, which fund all of the operational costs of resorts.

At the end of February, the company's leverage ratio was 1.59x and the Company had just over $1B in liquidity, including $102M of unrestricted cash, $485M of availability on an $800M revolving credit facility, and an undrawn $450M warehouse facility.