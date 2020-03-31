Matinas BioPharma down 21% after patent ruling on Amarin's Vascepa

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB -21.4% ) says the recent court ruling opening the gates for generic competition to Amarin's Vascepa has no impact on the IP covering MAT9001, although investors appear to perceive that generic encroachment on Amarin's product may spill over to MAT9001, if approved.

Company’s ongoing preparations for an End-of-Phase 2 meeting for MAT9001 with the FDA to date have not been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the effect of Covid-19 pandemic, Company has determined to pause enrollment in each of its ongoing clinical trials for ENHANCE-IT and EnACT.

Company currently does not expect any supply-related delays to its ongoing clinical programs; and believes that cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2022.

During 1Q20, Matinas raised ~$50M in gross proceeds from a common stock offering. As of February 29, 2020, Matinas had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling ~$70M.

Press Release