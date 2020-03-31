AT&T boosts 5G spectrum in FCC auction

Mar. 31, 2020 9:39 AM ETTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • AT&T (T -1.3%) says it's boosted its position in spectrum valuable for 5G in the latest FCC auction.
  • It won spectrum licenses covering more than 99% of the U.S. population in FCC Auction 103, it reports.
  • The company more than doubled its 39 GHz position, to 786 Mhz; it had acquired 379 MHz when it bought FiberTower for $207M in early 2018.
  • When added to existing spectrum, AT&T's average millimeter wave spectrum depth has increased to more than 1,040 MHz nationwide.
