AT&T boosts 5G spectrum in FCC auction
Mar. 31, 2020 9:39 AM ETTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor16 Comments
- AT&T (T -1.3%) says it's boosted its position in spectrum valuable for 5G in the latest FCC auction.
- It won spectrum licenses covering more than 99% of the U.S. population in FCC Auction 103, it reports.
- The company more than doubled its 39 GHz position, to 786 Mhz; it had acquired 379 MHz when it bought FiberTower for $207M in early 2018.
- When added to existing spectrum, AT&T's average millimeter wave spectrum depth has increased to more than 1,040 MHz nationwide.