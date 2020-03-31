Veeva bull praises Salesforce share growth

  • In a 10-K filing last night, Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) revealed that its Salesforce seat growth was up 10% Y/Y, up from the 6% growth in FY19.
  • Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson says the filing confirms VEEV's "CRM share lead goes well beyond social distancing."
  • Peterson notes that the growth doesn't include add-ons, "which could see increased usage with reps likely increasingly reliant on digital interactions."
  • Raymond James maintains an Outperform rating and $180 price target on Veeva. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
  • Veeva shares are down 0.8% to $156.75.
