Veeva bull praises Salesforce share growth
Mar. 31, 2020 9:40 AM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)VEEVBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In a 10-K filing last night, Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) revealed that its Salesforce seat growth was up 10% Y/Y, up from the 6% growth in FY19.
- Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson says the filing confirms VEEV's "CRM share lead goes well beyond social distancing."
- Peterson notes that the growth doesn't include add-ons, "which could see increased usage with reps likely increasingly reliant on digital interactions."
- Raymond James maintains an Outperform rating and $180 price target on Veeva. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
- Veeva shares are down 0.8% to $156.75.