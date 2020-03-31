Hyatt execs face scrutiny
Mar. 31, 2020 9:43 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)HBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Execs with Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) could gain tens of millions of dollars if the hotel operator's share price recovers, points out The Wall Street Journal.
- The group of 11 execs received their annually awarded restricted shares and stock options about a week after the March 17 announcement of salary reductions at Hyatt. The level of the share price awards gives the execs significant upside potential.
- "This additional compensation could exceed the amount of the pay cuts they are taking over the next two months," observes the publication.
- Hyatt is currently furloughing thousands of employees, which will make the WSJ article a sticking point.