Hyatt execs face scrutiny

Mar. 31, 2020 9:43 AM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)HBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Execs with Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) could gain tens of millions of dollars if the hotel operator's share price recovers, points out The Wall Street Journal.
  • The group of 11 execs received their annually awarded restricted shares and stock options about a week after the March 17 announcement of salary reductions at Hyatt. The level of the share price awards gives the execs significant upside potential.
  • "This additional compensation could exceed the amount of the pay cuts they are taking over the next two months," observes the publication.
  • Hyatt is currently furloughing thousands of employees, which will make the WSJ article a sticking point.
