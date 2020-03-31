ProQR Therapeutics sees trial delays amid Covid-19

ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR -20.5% ) says that due to the COVID-19 pandemic it expects delay in all of its trials, including the pivotal trial of sepofarsen for Leber congenital amaurosis 10.

Amid COVID-19 related delay, ProQR undertakes a budget review process and now anticipates its cash runway will fund operations into H2 2022

The company also announced positive findings for QR-421a that showed early and encouraging evidence of activity, with 25% of patients showing a benefit across multiple concordant outcome measures and was well tolerated with no serious adverse events