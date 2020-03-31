Trinity Bio +77% on development plans for Covid-19 tests

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) reports Q4 and FY 2019 results.

Total revenues for FY19 were $90.4M (-6.8% Y/Y).

2019 GAAP net loss and loss/share of $4.1M and $1.38, respectively.

Meanwhile, there was an unconstrained diluted loss per share of 0.3 cents for 2019.

Also, the Company has been working on the development of an ELISA test for the detection of antibodies to the virus that causes Covid-19 in human blood samples.

This test will also have utility in monitoring the effectiveness of vaccination programs as vaccines become available.

In addition, the Company is developing a rapid point-of-care Covid-19 test to detect antibodies to the virus that can be run in 12 minutes using one drop of blood procured by finger prick. Trinity expects to complete development of this rapid test within the next two months.

Trinity plans to avail emergency regulatory pathways to expedite the commercialisation and approval of these tests across the USA, Europe and other markets.