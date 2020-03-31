Mack-Cali refuses to re-nominate four directors to board

Bow Street LLC, which owns ~4.5% of Mack-Cali Realty's (CLI -0.6% ) shares of common stock, says the REIT's refusal to nominate four directors that were elected at last year's annual meeting shows a "blatant disregard for even the most basic principles of corporate governance."

The four directors — Alan Batkin, Frederic Cumenal, MaryAnne Gilmartin, and Nori Gerardo Lietz — were nominated last year by Bow Street.

Mack-Cali said it didn't re-nominate those four directors, originally nominated by Bow Street last year, because Bow Street said it seeks control of the the company. The company has hired a search firm to identify qualified candidates for the board.

"The board falsely insists that we are seeking a fire sale of the company," said Bow Street managing partners Akiva Katz and Howard Shainker. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Our capital is long-dated, and our sole objective is to maximize value at Mack-Cali."

