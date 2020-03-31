Stocks pull back from yesterday's rally

The major averages edge lower at the open on the last day of the worst quarter since 2008; S&P 500 -1% , Dow and Nasdaq both -0.6% .

Stocks are swimming uphill against continuing headlines on the economic pain from the coronavirus with a flurry of corporate furlough announcements and Goldman looking for a 30%-plus decline in Q2 GDP.

"I think the market has established some type of bottom," Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, told CNBC. "If we are rallying on bad news, I think that's a sign that we are probably at a bottom."

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% , Germany's DAX +0.1% and France's CAC -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield up 2 bps to 0.69%.

U.S. crude oil bounces off yesterday's 18-year lows, +4.3% to $20.96/bbl.