Great Panther Mining focusing on exploration, resource expansion and finances for 2020

Mar. 31, 2020 9:53 AM ETGreat Panther Mining Limited (GPL)GPLBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Great Panther Mining (GPL +0.4%) says that it aims to ramp up exploration, expand its resources and improve its finances
  • GPL said that in 2020, the firm would invest a minimum of $11M aimed at realizing exploration potential at its assets, with particular focus on mine life extension at the Brazil mine and a possible re-start of the Guanajuato Mine
  • Q4 revenue came in at $65.6M, +381% Y/Y, reflecting the acquisition of Tucano.
  • Net loss was $28.1M, as mine operating earnings were offset by an impairment of Tucano goodwill.
  • Great Panther said it could not yet provide company-wide guidance for 2020 but could offer operating guidance for both Tucano and the GMC mines.
  • For Tucano, 2020 planned production is between 120,000 and 130,000 gold ounces - up around between 13% and 23%.
  • At GMC, planned production is between 1.2M to 1.4M silver equivalent ounces, a decline of ~7% to 20%
  • Previously: Great Panther Mining EPS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue (March 31)
