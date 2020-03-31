Fitbit announces GPS-enabled Charge 4
Mar. 31, 2020 9:55 AM ETFitbit, Inc. (FIT)FITBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) announces the Fitbit Charge 4, which is now available for pre-order and retails for $149.95 for the standard edition and $169.96 for the Special Edition.
- The new wearable includes built-in GPS, Spotify control, Fitbit Pay, smart wake, an Sp02 sensor, and a battery that can last up to seven days or five hours with constant GPS use.
- The Special Edition comes with the same specs but adds in a reflective band.
- Fitbit will no longer sell the Charge 3 on its website. The device will remain available through other retailers.
- FIT shares are up 1.2% to $6.73.