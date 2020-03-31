Fitbit announces GPS-enabled Charge 4

Mar. 31, 2020 9:55 AM ETFitbit, Inc. (FIT)FITBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) announces the Fitbit Charge 4, which is now available for pre-order and retails for $149.95 for the standard edition and $169.96 for the Special Edition.
  • The new wearable includes built-in GPS, Spotify control, Fitbit Pay, smart wake, an Sp02 sensor, and a battery that can last up to seven days or five hours with constant GPS use.
  • The Special Edition comes with the same specs but adds in a reflective band.
  • Fitbit will no longer sell the Charge 3 on its website. The device will remain available through other retailers.
  • FIT shares are up 1.2% to $6.73.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.