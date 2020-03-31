Fed expands repo program to other central banks

The Federal Reserve establishes a temporary repurchase agreement facility for foreign and international monetary authorities (such as other central banks).

The move is intended to support the functioning of financial markets, including the U.S. Treasury market, and as a result keep credit available to U.S. households and businesses.

The FIMA Repo Facility will allow FIMA account holders, which consist of central banks and other international monetary authorities with accounts at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to enter into repurchase agreements with the U.S. central bank.

In these transactions, FIMA account holders temporarily exchange their U.S. Treasury securities held with the Fed for U.S. dollars, which can then be made available to institutions in their jurisdictions.

The FIMA Repo Facility, along with the U.S. dollar liquidity swap lines the Fed established with other central banks, should also ease strains in global U.S. dollar funding markets.

