Beer sales pop on pantry-loading trend

Beer sales soared 16.2% Y/Y for a four-week period that ended on March 21, per Nielsen data on retail channels. The 12-week sales growth for the category was 8.6%.

Sales growth by company: Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) +10.9%, Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) +10.1%, Constellation Brands +18.0%, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) +4.3%, Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) +52.2%, Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) +10.5%, others +35%.

Notable brand gainers: BUD's Michelob Ultra Light +26%, TAP's Blue Moon +20%, SAM's Sam Adams Seasonal +33%.

In case you were wondering, STZ's Corona did just fine with a 11.3% increase for the Corona Extra label

Cowen's Vivien Azer reported on the data and has Outperform ratings on SAM and STZ amid the pandemic and pantry-loading mindset in the U.S.