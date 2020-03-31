Papa John's posts strong comp for Q1

Papa John's International (PZZA +5.1% ) says it has implemented extra health and safety measures across its business, including no contact delivery.

"Although March sales in North America were negatively impacted by the cancellation of large gatherings, including major sporting events, our international and domestic businesses have performed well, as customers and communities rely on us and others in the food delivery industry."

Papa John's says preliminary systemwide North America comparable sales for Q1 are +5.3% and systemwide international comparable sales are +2.3%. The consensus estimates for the period are no longer relevant due to the pandemic.

Papa John's withdraws its FY20 outlook.

Source: Press Release