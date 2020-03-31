Commvault might struggle for buyer - Piper
Mar. 31, 2020 10:10 AM ETCommvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)CVLTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler analyst James Fish says that Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) might not find a buyer outside of PE interest.
- The analyst calls CVLT's valuation "intriguing overall," but the company seems "stuck in the middle" of the competitive landscape.
- Yesterday, Starboard Value disclosed a 9.3% stake in the company.
- Fish expects the activist investor to focus on margins, long-term targets, the board composition, and capital allocation.
- Piper maintains a Neutral rating and $42 target on CVLT. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
- CVLT shares are up 2.2% to $39.99.