Starbucks Nation turns to packaged coffee

Packaged coffee sales soared 24.9% for a four-week tracking period that ended on March 21, per Nielsen data from retail channels. Volume was up 27.3%, while price/mix was a 2.3% drag. The big jump reflects some pantry-loading ahead of the closures of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) for dine-in service and some full closures.

Ground coffee sales growth: Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) +18.7% Y/Y, J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) +31.0%, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) +18.7%, JAB Holdings (Krispy Kreme, Peet's, Jacobs Douwe Egberts) +36.5%.

Ready to drink coffee sales growth: Starbucks (SBUX) +9.7%, Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) +42.5%, Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) +6.5%.

Cowen's Vivien Azer points to the "pantry-load" effect in the U.S. amid the pandemic. Will the coffee-at-home trend stick?