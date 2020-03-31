AdvanSix provides business update in response to Coronavirus

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) says that the operations at the Co’s manufacturing locations in Frankford, PA, Hopewell, VA and Chesterfield, VA continue to run at robust production rates.

ASIX has shifted majority of Q2 planned turnaround to 2H20.

ASIX has $425M revolving credit facility in place maturing in 2023. As of the end of 1Q 2020, the Co. has ~$30M of cash on hand with ~$90M of additional capacity available under the revolving credit facility. Additional liquidity potential of up to $175M under the credit facility’s accordion feature.

ASIX to release Q1 results and hold earnings conference call on May 1.

