Credit Suisse stays sidelined on UPS

Credit Suisse sees the UPS (UPS -1.7% ) dividend as safe at the moment as it believes the company is more likely to pull back on buybacks this year instead of the "sacred" payout (4.19% yield for new buyers)

Due to all the macro pressures, the firm keeps a Neutral rating on UPS and drops its price target to $105 from $116.

CS breakdown: "We are lowering our 2020 EPS forecasts by ~15% in light of the broader macro implications that have emerged from the coronavirus pandemic, including what we think could be an unprecedented negative mix shift in U.S. Domestic. Our 2020 estimate is now $6.68 (from prior $7.87) – which is 14% below the low end of the company’s guidance range (which excluded potential impacts from corona) and 11% lower than the current consensus."