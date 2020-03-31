Exxon's Baton Rouge refinery shuts small crude unit - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (XOM +3.2% ) has closed a small crude distillation unit at its 502.5K bbl/day Baton Rouge refinery in Louisiana due to low demand, Reuters reports.

To balance the shutdown of the 90K bbl/day PSLA-7 CDU, Exxon plans to boost production on the 210K bbl/day PSLA-10 CDU, the largest at the refinery, bringing overall refinery production to ~420K bbl/day, according to the report.

The refinery includes two 90K bbl/day CDUs, and the 90K bbl/day PSLA-8 CDU reportedly remains operational as does the 110K bbl/day PSLA-9.

Exxon cut the production at the refinery by 62.5K bbl/day 10 days ago because of weak demand as Americans stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.