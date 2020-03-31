Premier Gold makes $205M Hardrock bid

Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF +0.4% ) offers $205M to buy Centerra Gold’s 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold Mines partnership, which owns the Hardrock project, in Ontario.

A 2016 feasibility study estimates that the project would require C$1.25B in capital.

The offer comprises a $175M cash payment and the assumption of Centerra's obligations, including the remaining earn-in obligation of ~$30M.

The feasibility study outlines production of 356,000 oz/y of gold for the first four full years of production, entailing 38M tonnes milled with an average head grade of 1.27 g/t gold.

According to the study, the project is expected to process 141.7M tonnes at an average grade of 1.02 g/t gold, producing 4.2M ounces of recovered gold at an average AISC of $780/oz sold over 14.5 years mine life.