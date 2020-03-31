Production to remain halted at Lynas' Malaysian plant

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF +6.2% ) says it will follow the Malaysian government's order to extend restrictions at its rare earths processing plants by two weeks to April 14 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Malaysia plant has been in maintenance mode since March 23 after the government first announced a two-week restriction on movement until March 31, and the company says it has been planning for the possibility of a longer shutdown.

Lynas says its flagship Mt Weld mine in Australia continues to operate with essential staff.