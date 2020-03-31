Trump pitches infrastructure for phase four Covid-19 relief

"With interest rates for United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill," President Trump writes via Twitter.

"It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country!"

Trump signed the third bill to provide federal aid in response to the coronavirus epidemic — the $2.2T CARES Act — on Friday.

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said lawmakers should "wait and see" how the crisis unfolds before taking on a fourth.

Among many potentially relevant tickers: CAT, EXP, FCX, FLR, GVA, VMC

ETFs: PAVE, IFRA