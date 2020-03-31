Buenaventura refinances existing syndicated loan, suspends 2020 guidance

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura (BVN +2.3% ) says that Production at its direct operations remains on care and maintenance, but continues to process ore on the leach pads at its Coimolache and La Zanja mines.

Though said that the Peruvian Government has extended the current state of emergency by an additional 13 days till April 12, to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Buenaventura is in the final stages of refinancing the Company’s existing syndicated loan in order to extend the current maturities and improve other loan-related financial conditions.

Amid uncertainty due to the COVID-19 outbreak and related effects, Buenaventura suspends its guidance for full-year 2020.